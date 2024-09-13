Grocery Items Witness Price Rise In Guwahati; Consumers Hit Hard

Rising prices of essential commodities in the markets of Guwahati has burdened residents in an already inflated market. As of Friday morning, this translated into hike in prices of several common grocery items.
Various daily-use grocery items like mustard oil, lentils, and chickpeas was seen early this morning. However, grocery retailers have shifted the blame on wholesale price rise.
According to the revised rates, the price of a litre of mustard oil went up by a staggering Rs 15 to Rs 20. Similarly, chickpea prices increased by Rs 25 to Rs 30 per kilogram.
Moreover, red lentil was being sold at Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kilogram more than the earlier rates.
The rising inflation has hit consumers hard amid a price hike of other essential items. Recently, the Guwahati Dairy Traders’ Association announced a fresh hike in milk per litre prices.
Purchasing a litre of milk in Guwahati got dearer by Rs 3 from September 1. The price hike comes just three months after milk prices for both wholesale and retail sales were raised in June. Announcing the hike, the association said that it has reached an agreement with dairy farmers to increase the per litre rate of milk by Rs 2.60 from August 17.