Guwahati: Rudraveerya Sena Now A Youth Organization; Pledges to Work for Society

An official statement released by the organization read, “It pleasures us to announce that RUDRAVEERYA SENA will now identify as a YOUTH ORGANISATION. Working under the banner of Women Welfare, We solved multiple cases and undertook various welfare projects and it's high time that we move on to the next stage, and undertake a greater responsibility. We shall be working for the welfare and development of the youth of our nation and society. However, we will still be undertaking cases & projects related to Woman Welfare, for which we have formed a separate unit. This newly formed unit will be led by MS. KHUSBOO SINGH, DIRECTOR of WOMEN WELFARE AND SAFETY UNIT.”