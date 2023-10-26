Guwahati: Rudraveerya Sena Now A Youth Organization; Pledges to Work for Society

Guwahati-based group Rudraveerya Sena has announced itself as a youth organization.
The organization working under the banner of Women Welfare has solved multiple cases and undertook various welfare projects.
Having its headquarters in Guwahati, it has more than 1000 active members in the Kamrup Metro district.
In spite of being a newly formed organization, it is well known amongst the youth for its impressive work record.
They have undertaken various cases and projects in the course of five months and vows to continue their activities for the betterment of the society.
They have formed four sub-district units and are aiming to form units in every college of Kamrup Metro and promote their ideology amongst the youth.
An official statement released by the organization read, “It pleasures us to announce that RUDRAVEERYA SENA will now identify as a YOUTH ORGANISATION. Working under the banner of Women Welfare, We solved multiple cases and undertook various welfare projects and it's high time that we move on to the next stage, and undertake a greater responsibility. We shall be working for the welfare and development of the youth of our nation and society. However, we will still be undertaking cases & projects related to Woman Welfare, for which we have formed a separate unit. This newly formed unit will be led by MS. KHUSBOO SINGH, DIRECTOR of WOMEN WELFARE AND SAFETY UNIT.”