Guwahati: Rukminigaon’s Green Canopy Disappears Overnight for Flyover Expansion

In a late-night operation, several trees were cut down in Guwahati's Rukminigaon area to make way for the construction of a flyover, sparking concerns among environmentalists and nature lovers.

The administration carried out the tree felling along the roadside to facilitate the infrastructure project, despite previous public outcry against such actions.

The incident has stirred fresh debates on the balance between development and environmental conservation in the city.

Earlier, massive protests had erupted in various areas, including Dighalipukhuri and Bharalumukh, where plans to cut down trees were met with stiff resistance from environmental groups and concerned citizens.

The sustained protests had, at the time, compelled the authorities to halt tree-cutting activities in certain parts of the city.

However, the recent nighttime felling of trees in Rukminigaon has once again left environmentalists disheartened. Many citizens expressed their sadness and frustration over what they perceive as a lack of transparency and disregard for ecological concerns.

"Cutting down trees under the cover of darkness feels like a betrayal to those of us who have been advocating for environmental protection," said a member of a local environmental group. "We understand the need for development, but it must not come at the cost of our city's green cover," he added.

It may be mentioned that the incident has reignited discussions on the need for comprehensive urban planning that prioritizes environmental sustainability alongside developmental goals.

