Rukminigaon Residents Resent Felling Of Trees For Flyover

Local residents of Guwahati's Rukminigaon have raised their concern over the cutting down of roadside trees for a new flyover project. Close to 50 trees have been felled in the past two days prompting concerns over its impact on the environment.
Rukminigaon locals have objected to the cutting down of the decades-old trees ahead of the upcoming flyover in the area. There is anger and resentment among the masses over the matter especially as the trees has been part of the community for so long.
A video has surfaced of the ongoing drive to remove the trees in the area.
Residents pointed out that it was unnecessary to cut down so many trees especially if the move doesn’t solve the localities troubles with flash floods. A native doubted the planning behind the project.
Notably, Assam has witnessed a stark decline in forest cover over the last two decades. According to Global Forest Watch, Assam lost 2.62 kha of tree cover and 321 kha from other causes between 2001 and 2023.
“From 2002 to 2023, Assam lost 70.5 kha of humid primary forest, making up 22% of its total tree cover loss in the same time period. Total area of humid primary forest in Assam decreased by 8.9% in this time period,” the organization summarized on its website.