Guwahati: S B Deorah College Student Goes Missing

A student of S B Deorah College in Guwahati went missing since April 30. The girl identified as Parbin Ahmed, aged 20 years is an undergraduate student.

A resident of Lakhtokia, the girl went to college on April 30 and has not returned home since then. She also spoke to her mother over phone before she went missing.

According to family members, she didn’t return home since then. However, the family members lodged a missing report at Panbazar police station.

The FIR lodged by the girl’s father stated that she had a conversation with her mother at around 12-12.30 in the afternoon after she went out for college and said that she would not return home again and that she was leaving for Chennai and disconnected her phone.

Parbin is a bright student pursuing 4th semester in Arts stream.

The FIR further stated that the girl might be in a dangerous situation and that she has not left her parents and home willingly but has taken the step under some pressure. Her parents even mentioned that she might also be abducted and therefore, sought police help to find their missing daughter.

Police started investigation into the incident but she has not yet been traced.