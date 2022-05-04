Bodo Language Will be Introduced for Class XI, XII: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that Bodo language will be introduced for Class XI and XII. The chief minister made the announcement while addressing the 61st annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha in Tamulpur in Assam.

Addressing the Bodo Sahitya Sabha which was also attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, CM Sarma said that Bodo language has stepped into a new form. The language has moved towards development and progress.

The chief minister also announced financial aid of Rs. 50 lakhs for the construction of auditorium in the areas of Bodo tribes.

He further announced that the state government will also provide a fund of Rs. 5crores to Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind also attended the 61st Annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha in Tamulpur. He is the first President of the country to attend the conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

The three-day conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha began on May 2. The Assam government has sanctioned special casual leave to the state government employees who are participating in the conference being held at Kachubari in Tamulpur in the Bodoland Territorial Region bordering Bhutan and West Bengal.