Guwahati: Samar Hazarika Cremated With State Honour

Noted singer Samar Hazarika, the younger brother of Assam’s music legend Dr Bhupen Hazarika, passed away early on Tuesday morning leaving the state in mourning on the day of Uruka celebrations. The singer was laid to rest with full state honours at Navagraha Crematorium in Guwahati.

Several important personalities across political boundaries visited to pay their respects including BJP state president Dilip Saikia, cultural minister Bimal Borah and AASU chief advisor Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya, among others laid wreaths at the feet of the deceased.

Dilip Saikia said, "A very popular singer and contributor to Assam's music industry has left us today. Samar da and the other singers of his ilk had kept the legendary Bhupen Hazarika's songs alive. Their contribution for the Assamese people cannot be measured."

"Today, as we prepared to celebrate Uruka, a very sad news hit us early in the morning. Samar da left us today and it has broken us. The family's contribution to the cutural growth is immense. Following his elder brother Dr Bhupen Hazarika's footsteps, he entered the music industry in early 1960s and went on to become a stallwart," remarked Bimal Borah.

Hazarika, who began his career in the 1960s, released his first album in 1968. He went on to lend his voice to several Assamese films including ‘Uppath’, ‘Bowari’, ‘Prabhati Pakhir Gaan’, and more. Over the years, a number of his albums were also released, earning him recognition among music lovers.

He had been unwell for a quite some time and had been admitted to Hyatt Hospital in Guwahati. However, he breathed his last at his residence at around 8:45 am.

