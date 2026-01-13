Breaking: Noted Singer Samar Hazarika No More

Noted singer Samar Hazarika has passed away on Tuesday morning, bringing a moment of grief on a day usually marked by celebration across Assam.

Hazarika, who was the younger brother of legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika, had been unwell for a quite some time. He breathed his last at his residence in Guwahati’s Nijorapara. He was earlier admitted at the Hyatt hospital in the city.

Samar Hazarika began his journey in music in 1960 and went on to lend his voice to several Assamese films. Over the years, a number of his albums were also released, earning him recognition among music lovers.

His passing has left a void in Assam’s music world, with admirers and members of the cultural community mourning the loss of a respected voice.

