Samarjyoti Bharali, Man Who Tortured Mother, Released By Cops

Samarjyoti Bharali, the malefactor who subjected his mother to unimaginable cruelties, was reportedly released by Dispur police, hours after he was detained in connection to the case.
Sources said that Bharali was released at around 12am late Monday night. He was taken into custody earlier in the day after the heinous crime was reported.
After his release, Bharali’s father said that his son didn’t do anything wrong and is innocent, due to which he was released by the police later in the night.
Bharali was accused of causing immense physical and mental torture to his elderly mother that has left the community in disbelief as to how an educated son can treat his mother in such inhumane ways.
A video of the incident has also emerged wherein Bharali is seen mercilessly beating his elderly mother after pouring scalding hot water on her fragile body. The old-age woman was also tied to the porch and was made to suffer in the scorching heat.
Notably, the incident took place near to the District Commissioner’s Office located in Guwahati’s Hengerabari area.
As per sources, Samajyoti Bharali's mother is currently undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).