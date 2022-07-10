Guwahati: Sanjevani Hospital Celebrates First Anniversary of IVF Department

Sanjevani Hospital at Maligaon in Assam’s Guwahati has emerged successful in their IVF department under the guidance of their senior infertility consultant Dr Ashish Dhirasaria in last one year.

On the occasion of their first anniversary, many successful patients visited the hospital to greet and thank Dr Ashish Dhirasaria for making their parenthood dream a reality.

Meanwhile, speaking at teh ocassion, Dr Ashish Dhirasaria said, “I am really glad at the success rate of the IVF department of Sanjevani Hospital. Many couples with history of recurrent treatment failure are enjoying parenthood. We provide the best quality treatment at low cost for our patients and the success rate says that we are able to give happiness to many families.”

“July 25 is also observed as world IVF day, and we are happy that we are doing justice to the occasion and will keep doing every year”, added Dr Dhirasaria.

Sanjevani Hospital has treated IVF patient across Northeast India including few international patients from Hongkong, Bangaladesh and West Africa too.