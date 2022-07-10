Interstate Gold Smuggling Racket Busted In Meghalaya, 5 Held

In a massive operation, the Meghalaya police busted an interstate gold smuggling racket and arrested five persons including a woman.

Acting on specific information, Nongpoh police conducted routine search operations and recovered gold biscuits from a passenger who was heading towards Guwahati from Shillong in a tourist taxi.

According to reports, the seized gold weighs over 800 gm worth more than Rs. 50 lakh.

The arrested person has been identified as one Abu Bakkar. Reportedly, Bakkar was smuggling the gold biscuits to hand over the Saddique Ali and Sahjahan of Assam’s Barpeta district.

Meanwhile, an operation was also conducted in Barpeta wherein over Rs 27 lakh cash was seized from Shahjahan’s possession.

In total, five persons have been arrested in connection to the case. They have been identified as Abu Bakkar, Shah Jahan, Md. Saddique Ali (all from Barpeta,) Aziz Lyngdoh, (Laban, Shillong) and Subalin Kharbani (Mawlai.)

Moreover, police also recovered 10 mobile phones and seven ATM cards from their possession.