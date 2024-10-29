Guwahati: Sarbananda Sonowal Flags Off 'Run for Unity' on National Unity Day

Taking to platform 'X', Sonowal expressed his delightment in joining the enthusiasts at the Run for Unity event and said that it was inspiring to witness students from various schools take part in the event.

He wrote, “Delighted to join fitness enthusiasts at the Run for Unity event at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati organised by @shipmin_india as part of the #RashtriyaEktaDiwas celebrations.”

“It was inspiring to witness students from various schools and local take part in the evening upholding the ideal of unity espoused by Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji. The participation of the youth in such large numbers is also a momentous realisation of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of #FitIndia, which has been widely adopted,” he added.