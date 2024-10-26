Assam Sports Enthusiasts Observes 'Fit India Swachhata Freedom Run 5.0'

The Fit India Swachhata Freedom Run 5.0 is being celebrated with the theme “Swachha Bharat, Swasth Bharat” from October 2 to October 31, 2024 all over the country.
In Assam, the National Centre of Excellence, Guwahati, observed Fit India Swachhata Freedom Run. The SAI Training Centre at Tinsukia, Golaghat, Solalgaon and Kokrajhar, under the jurisdiction of Regional Centre, Guwahati observed the Fit India Swachhata Freedom Run in collaboration with the respective District Sports Office, where athletes, administration, and local community participated with the great enthusiasm.
In SAI Training Centre, Golaghat, Sh. Herold Sangma, Ex-International Football player from Golaghat was the chief guest during the observance of the Fit India Swachhata Freedom run.
Fit India Freedom Run was conceived in August 2020 to create awareness among citizens for a healthy lifestyle. This year the campaign continues to emphasize the dual themes of fitness and cleanliness, urging citizens to dedicate at least half an hour daily for the physical activities while celebrating their commitment to clean nation. The campaign will with the Unity Run on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the “Iron man of India” Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.