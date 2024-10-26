Assam Sports Enthusiasts Observes 'Fit India Swachhata Freedom Run 5.0'

Fit India Freedom Run was conceived in August 2020 to create awareness among citizens for a healthy lifestyle. This year the campaign continues to emphasize the dual themes of fitness and cleanliness, urging citizens to dedicate at least half an hour daily for the physical activities while celebrating their commitment to clean nation. The campaign will with the Unity Run on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the “Iron man of India” Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.