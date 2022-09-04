Guwahati News

Guwahati: Sarbananda Sonowal Visits New BJP Office, Interacts with Party Leaders

He also met B.L. Santosh, the national general secretary of the BJP at the new party office in Basistha.
Sarbananda Sonowal visits new BJP office in Guwahati's Basistha
Sarbananda Sonowal visits new BJP office in Guwahati's Basistha
Pratidin Time

Union Ports Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited and inspected the new office of the Assam BJP that is under construction in Guwahati’s Basistha.

He also met B.L. Santosh, the national general secretary of the BJP at the new party office in Basistha.

Many senior leaders of the BJP accompanied Sonowal during his visit.

Sarbananda Sonowal meets B.L. Santosh
Sarbananda Sonowal meets B.L. Santosh

He then paid a visit to the newly built northeast office of the party ‘Padma Bhawan’ in Guwahati’s Uzanbazar area.

The union minister arrived at the Borjhar Airport in Guwahati on Sunday where he received a warm welcome from a huge gathering.

This is Sonowal’s first visit to Assam after being included in the BJP’s parliamentary party board and central election committee.

Addressing media persons, Sonowal said, “Our state is developing under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. We will work hard to win hearts of the people of the state. Each of our karyakartas has pledged to work for the growth and development of Assam.”

Sarbananda Sonowal receives rousing welcome at Borjahr airport
Sarbananda Sonowal receives rousing welcome at Borjahr airport
Also Read
Condolences Pour in for Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry
Sarbananda Sonowal
Borjhar Airport
B L Santosh
padma bhawan

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com