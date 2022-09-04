Guwahati: Sarbananda Sonowal Visits New BJP Office, Interacts with Party Leaders

Union Ports Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited and inspected the new office of the Assam BJP that is under construction in Guwahati’s Basistha.
He also met B.L. Santosh, the national general secretary of the BJP at the new party office in Basistha.
Many senior leaders of the BJP accompanied Sonowal during his visit.
He then paid a visit to the newly built northeast office of the party ‘Padma Bhawan’ in Guwahati’s Uzanbazar area.
The union minister arrived at the Borjhar Airport in Guwahati on Sunday where he received a warm welcome from a huge gathering.
This is Sonowal’s first visit to Assam after being included in the BJP’s parliamentary party board and central election committee.
Addressing media persons, Sonowal said, “Our state is developing under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. We will work hard to win hearts of the people of the state. Each of our karyakartas has pledged to work for the growth and development of Assam.”