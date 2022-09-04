Condolences Pour in for Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry

Condolences started to pour in from all sections of the society after the death of the former chairman of Tata sons, Cyrus Mistry in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief in the demise of Cyrus Mistry and remembered him as a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess.

Taking to twitter, PM Modi wrote, "The untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”