Condolences Pour in for Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry

Condolences started to pour in from all sections of the society after the death of the former chairman of Tata sons, Cyrus Mistry in a road accident in Maharashtra’s Palghar on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief in the demise of Cyrus Mistry and remembered him as a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess.
Taking to twitter, PM Modi wrote, "The untimely demise of Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India's economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoling the death of former Tata Sons chairman said, "Shocking news of the untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry. A passionate businessman deeply invested in the idea of New India. Condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace…."
Meanwhile, the state’s home minister, Devendra Fadnavis, said that he had directed the Maharashtra DGP to conduct detailed investigations into the accident.
Taking to twitter, he said, “Shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Former Chairman of Tata Sons Shri Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident near Palghar. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."
On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the demise of Mistry and described him as one of the brightest business minds of the country who contributed to India’s growth story. Gandhi offered his heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari also expressed shock at the death of Mistry, saying Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars.
Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. Police said there were four people including a woman in the car. Two people died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital.
Apart from Mistry, another deceased has been identified as Jahangir Dinsha Pandole. The injured Anayata Pandole and Darius Pandole are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.