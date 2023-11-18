Guwahati: Satgaon PS OC Sandip Kumar Kanu Transferred to Crime Branch

The Guwahati Police issued an official transfer order for the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Satgaon Police Station, reports said on Saturday.
According to the official communiqué, Inspector (UB) Sandip Kumar Kanu, OC of the Satgaon Police Station has been transferred and posted to the Crime Branch of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate.
Further, Inspector (UB) Hitesh Basumatary of the Crime Branch has been transferred and will take the new charge as the Satgaon OC with immediate effect.
Earlier in September, the Home (A) and Political Department of the Assam Government executed a major reshuffle, transferring several Superintendents of Police (SP) to various locations.