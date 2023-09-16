Several SPs Transferred In Fresh Reshuffle In Assam Police

In a significant administrative shake-up, the Home (A) and Political Department of the Assam Government executed a major reshuffle, transferring several Superintendents of Police (SP) to various locations on Friday.
The following is the full list of the police officials who have been transferred –
Dr. N. Rajamarthandan, IPS (RR-2006), Superintendent of Railway Police, Pandu, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, FRRO, Barpeta with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Ms. Pankaj Yadav, IPS who shall be substantively posted as Superintendent of Police, Tamulpur.
Smti. Supriya Das, IPS (RR-2017), Superintendent of Police, Udalguri is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nalbari with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Sudhakar Singh, APS transferred.
Shri Pushkin Jain, IPS (RR-2017), Superintendent of Police, Golaghat is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Udalguri with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Smti. Supriya Das, IPS transferred.
Shri Sudhakar Singh, APS (DR-1995). Superintendent of Police, Nalbari is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Zonal-1). CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Dhruba Bora, APS transferred.
Shri Rajen Singh, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Baksa is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Golaghat with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Pushkin Jain, IPS transferred.
Shri Dhruba Bora, APS (DR-2004), Superintendent of Police (Zonal-1). CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
Shri Debasish Borah, APS (DR-2004), Commandant, 4th APBN., Kahilipara, Guwahati is allowed to hold the additional charge of the Superintendent of Railway Police, Pandu, Guwahati in addition to his own duties until further orders.
Shri Ujjal Pratim Baruah, APS (DR-2004), Commandant, 14th APBn., Daulasal, Nalbari is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Baksa with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Rajen Singh, APS transferred.
Shri Anjan Pandit, APS (DR-2010), Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Golaghat is allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Commandant, 14th APBn., Daulasal, Nalbari with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Ujjal Pratim Baruah, APS transferred.