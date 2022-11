The Kachari Pan Bazar branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) has been shifted to a new location and began operations at the new office on Wednesday.

The Pan Bazar SBI branch has been shifted to the fifth and sixth floor of BSNL Bhawan in the Pan Bazar area of Guwahati.

Moreover, operations were opened for general public from today onwards.

It may be noted that the Principal Secretary to the government of Assam, IAS Samir Sinha was present to inaugurate the new office premises.