Guwahati: School Bus Driver Arrested for Illegal Drug Trade

Continuing the war against drugs, the Guwahati Police on Tuesday apprehended a bus driver for his involvement in illegal drug trade.

According to reports, the drug peddler identified as Nitumoni Kalita was working as the driver of the school bus of Holy Child School in Guwahati in Assam.

After catching the driver red-handed, the locals of Krishna Nagar area in Guwahati handed him over to the police.

Upon police interrogation, Nitumoni Saikia confessed that he was the driver of the school bus and was also involved in drug peddling.

Huge quantity of drugs has also been recovered from the peddler’s possession. He is currently being interrogated by the Chandmari Police.

Earlier this month, Assam police arrested three suspected drug peddlers in the Lakhimpur district. Police also recovered 5 grams of drugs from their possession.

