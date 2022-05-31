Former Congress leader Hardik Patel to Join BJP on June 2

The Gujarat Patidar leader, Hardik Patel, who recently quit Congress is all set to join BJP, said news reports. Hardik has confirmed the information to news agency ANI saying that he would be joining the BJP on June 2.

Hardik slammed Congress after quitting the party and had taken strong exceptions at the derogatory and hateful remarks by the party leaders against “Hindus and Lord Ram.”

He slammed a former Gujarat Congress president who allegedly said dogs had urinated on bricks being used for building Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"I had said earlier too that the Congress party works to hurt the sentiments of the people, always trying to damage the faith of the Hindu religion. Today, a former Union minister and Gujarat Congress leader made a statement that dogs urinate on the bricks of Ram temple," Patel said in a tweet.

He then questioned Congress, and its leaders, asking "what enmity do you have against Lord Shri Ram? Why hate Hindus so much? After centuries, a temple of Lord Shri Ram is also being built in Ayodhya, yet the leaders of Congress keep making statements against Lord Ram."

Patel resigned from the party on May 19 and stated that Gujarat Congress leaders were least bothered to address real issues of the state but were more focussed on ensuring that the leaders who come from Delhi to Gujarat get "chicken sandwich" on time. He had also alleged that Gujarat Congress leaders tried to disrupt his political effort "sitting in the AC chambers".