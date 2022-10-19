Guwahati: School Student Dies After Collapsing During Morning Assembly

A third standard student of Narengi Vidyamandir in Guwahati died on Wednesday after collapsing during the morning assembly session.

According to reports, the minor girl student had collapsed while on the field during the morning assembly gathering.

Following the incident, the student was immediately rushed to Pratiksha Hospital in the city, however, doctors there declared her dead.

Meanwhile, the deceased minor was a resident of Guwahati’s Gitamandir area.

It may be noted that in August this year, another such incident grabbed headlines when a fourth standard student died after allegedly collapsing during morning assembly at school.

The incident was reported from Nichols Higher Secondary School in Guwahati’s Chatribari locality. However, the school authorities denied any wrongdoings on their part.