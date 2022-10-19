Marks of Candidates Should Be Disclosed Openly: Victor Das

Following the declaration of Assam Direct Recruitment Examination results, Victor Das on Wednesday said that the marks of the candidates should be made public.

As many as 1,000 students who took online classes from his coaching centre have cleared the exam.

He asked, “What are the cut-off marks for General, OBC, SC in the examination?”, adding that the marks of the candidates who passed the exam should be disclosed openly.

“Viva to be held in the second phase should be recorded,” he added.

The results of the examination were declared on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned that Victor Das was arrested on September 9 for spreading false rumors over selection to the Grade III and IV posts of the Direct Recruitment examination that was held across Assam on August 21 and 28.