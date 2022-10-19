Marks of Candidates Should Be Disclosed Openly: Victor Das

Following the declaration of Assam Direct Recruitment Examination results, Victor Das on Wednesday said that the marks of the candidates should be made public.
As many as 1,000 students who took online classes from his coaching centre have cleared the exam.
He asked, “What are the cut-off marks for General, OBC, SC in the examination?”, adding that the marks of the candidates who passed the exam should be disclosed openly.
“Viva to be held in the second phase should be recorded,” he added.
The results of the examination were declared on Tuesday.
It may be mentioned that Victor Das was arrested on September 9 for spreading false rumors over selection to the Grade III and IV posts of the Direct Recruitment examination that was held across Assam on August 21 and 28.
Upon interrogation by the police, Das could not furnish any relevant proof of the information that he had circulated over social media.
Victor Das, who owns a coaching institute in Guwahati, in a tweet claimed that “a huge lobby is running for the backdoor appointment” and that “people are demanding money from 3 lakhs to 8 lakhs depending on the post”.
However, later on September 30 Gauhati High Court eaccepted his bail plea and released him of all accusations.