Guwahati: Two School Students Missing Amid Saraswati Puja Festivities

Amid Saraswati Puja festivities, two schools students reportedly went missing in Guwahati on Wednesday.
The two missing students have been identified as Madhusmita Baishya and Bandita Bhoumik, sources informed.
As per reports, the duo were Class VII students of the Panchadeep Jatiya Vidyalaya situated in the Noonmati locality of Guwahati.
Reportedly, the girls came back home after attending the puja in their schools. However, they again left their homes later, after which they have not returned back so far.
Further, the family members have stated that the mobile phones of both the girls are switched off.