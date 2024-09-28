Guwahati Schools To Go Back To Usual Timings From Oct 1
All schools coming under the Kamrup (metropolitan) district will return to regular timings after the administration withdrew the previous order in this regard. The earlier order was issued in light of extreme heat conditions prevailing across Assam.
As per the new order dated September 27 (Friday), the school timings will return to usual timings from October 1 onwards, against between 7:30 am and 12:30 pm previously. The order will be applicable for all government, provincialized and private schools under the Kamrup metropolitan district.
"In supersession of the order issued by the undersigned in regard to functioning of school timing within 7:30 am to 12:30 pm in Kamrup Metro District, it is hereby instructed that all Govt./Provincialized/Private school under Kamrup Metro district shall follow their regular normal school timing w.e.f 1st October 2024," the order read.
In response to soaring temperatures, some districts across Assam, including Kamrup Metro and Dibrugarh, implemented advanced school timings last week to protect students from extreme heat.
The District Elementary Education Officer in Kamrup Metro issued the circular mandating that schools adjust their daily schedules. Starting September 21, 2024, classes will begin at 7:30 am and conclude by 12:30 pm, aiming to minimize students’ exposure to heat during peak hours.
The new measures included holding morning assemblies indoors, ensuring access to ample drinking water, and encouraging students to wear comfortable clothing for their well-being.
Schools were also required to maintain functional fans and ensure proper classroom ventilation, with alternative power arrangements prepared in case of outages.