Guwahati: Scooter Rider Fatally Struck by Speeding Dumper in Dispur

In a devastating turn of events, a scooty rider fell victim to a collision with a overspeeding dumper in Guwahati’s Dispur on Thurday night.
The identity of the deceased remains unknown as investigations continue.
The fatal accident occurred right in front of the Dispur police station, prompting immediate response from local police and bystanders alike.
In a swift action, the Dispur police apprehended the driver of the dumper, identified by the registration number AS 01 BC 0834 involved in the tragic incident.
In another instance, Tragedy struck in the Dima Hasao district as a night bus en route from Agartala to Guwahati, bearing registration AS 01NC 0243, met with a devastating accident at Ditokcherra around midnight on Wednesday. The accident resulted in the loss of one passenger's life and left 30 others injured.
The deceased, identified as Deepraj Debbarma from Tripura, succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident. Among the injured, six passengers are in critical condition and were transferred to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for urgent medical attention.
Following the incident, the remaining passengers received treatment at Harangajao Public Health Centre (PHC) before being arranged to return to their respective homes. Amendu Hojai, the Member of Autonomous Council representing the Harangajao Constituency, facilitated the transportation arrangements for the passengers.