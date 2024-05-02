Fatal Night Bus Accident Claims One Life, Injures Dozens in Assam's Dima Hasao

Tragedy struck in the Dima Hasao district as a night bus en route from Agartala to Guwahati, bearing registration AS 01NC 0243, met with a devastating accident at Ditokcherra around midnight on Wednesday. The accident resulted in the loss of one passenger's life and left 30 others injured.
The deceased, identified as Deepraj Debbarma from Tripura, succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident. Among the injured, six passengers are in critical condition and have been transferred to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for urgent medical attention.
Following the incident, the remaining passengers received treatment at Harangajao Public Health Centre (PHC) before being arranged to return to their respective homes. Amendu Hojai, the Member of Autonomous Council representing the Harangajao Constituency, facilitated the transportation arrangements for the passengers.
Surprisingly, allegations have surfaced accusing the driver of operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol