Guwahati: Scrapped Ex-Air India 320 Aircraft Stuck Under Overbridge Again During Transport

The 118-foot-long (scrapped ex-Air India 320 aircraft) which is being transported from Mumbai to Assam has once again made headlines after after it got wedged due to its heights under the railway over-bridge in the Jalukbari locality of Guwahati city at around 11 pm on Saturday night.
This is the second time the scrapped ex-Air India 320 aircraft has become stranded beneath an overpass; the first one happened last week in Motihari, Bihar.
Thanks to the people and the police team in Jalukbari, the truck carrying the plane was able to cross the bottom of the railway over-bridge and drive to its target site after nearly four hours of hard effort.
It may be mentioned that the 118-foot-long (scrapped ex-Air India 320 aircraft) has been transformed into a family restaurant and it is all set to open at Bhatiapara in the historic Sivasagar district of Assam, as the first in Northeast India.
The plane, which had previously been purchased for crores of rupees, was brought from Mumbai to Assam.
Hariprasanna Hazarika, a young businessman from Sivasagar, is the proprietor of the 'Wings of Hazarika' airplane restaurant.