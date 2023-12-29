Airplane Transported by Truck to Assam Gets Stuck Under Overbridge in Bihar

The airplane which is being transported from Mumbai to Assam got stuck under an overbridge in Bihar’s Motihari on Friday, reports said.
Reportedly, the plane got stuck under Piprakothi bridge in Motihari thus leading to a major traffic jam on the national highway-27 earlier this morning.
Police reports said that the driver of the vehicle misjudged the underneath height of the overbridge vis-a-vis the height of the consignment being carried on the vehicle and as a result, it got stuck beneath the overbridge,” said a police officer, refusing to be identified.
However, after combined efforts of the locals and police, the truck carrying the plane was safely extricated and left for its destination.
Notably, the plane which is being transported is a 118-foot-long (Air India 320 aircraft) which has been transformed into a family restaurant and it is all set to open at Bhatiapara in the historic Sivasagar district of Assam, as the first in Northeast India.
The plane, which had previously been purchased for crores of rupees, was brought from Mumbai to Assam.
Hariprasanna Hazarika, a young businessman from Sivasagar, is the proprietor of the 'Wings of Hazarika' airplane restaurant.
The plane is currently being transported from Mumbai airport in a massive truck. While, two more trucks were transporting some of the aircraft's cargo, informed the owner of the aircraft restaurant to the media.