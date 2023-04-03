Guwahati Scribe Survives Gun Attack; 4 Held

The life of a journalist is no less than a challenge as they go to extreme lengths to report on issues that are of public interest, and being a stressful job, they may find themselves in situations that are often life-threatening.

On Monday, a city-based scribe had a narrow escape from death after being shot at by suspected drug smugglers in Guwahati’s Birubari area.

The journalist, identified as Binoy Kalita, fortunately survived the attack with no injuries.

According to sources, Kalita had gone to cover a possible drug smuggling bid in the area but was shot at by one of the smugglers after the latter realized that they have been compromised.

The accused smugglers, who were in possession of a large quantity of ganja, had also tried to abduct Kalita but were unsuccessful.

Four persons including a woman have been arrested in connection to the incident.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Earlier today, locals in Assam’s Goroimari took it upon themselves to curb the menace of drugs in the area and detained three peddlers.

As per reports, the village guard unit along with help from some conscious youths of the area detained three people for peddling drugs in the area and later handed them over to authorities.

The incident has come to the fore from Goroimari town in the Kamrup district of Assam. According to information received, Rabiul Haque, a resident of Laruajan village in the Goroimari subdivision was caught red-handed trying to sell drugs and was handed a thrashing by the local village guard unit.

Moreover, upon questioning him it was further revealed that two other people, namely, Rakib Hussain and Saddam Hussain, residents of Mohimari in Goroimari were also involved in the drug trade.

Based on this, the Goroimari locals also detained the two, Rakib and Saddam Hussain. Meanwhile, as many as six containers of drugs along with 11 empty containers and a syringe used for injecting drugs was found in their possession.

Subsequently, the locals informed Goroimari Police about the incident after which police arrived at the scene and seized the drugs and took custody of the three accused.