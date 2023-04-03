Woman's Body Found Buried in Assam's Goalpara

In a sensational incident, the body of a married woman was found buried in soil in Assam’s Goalpara district on Monday.

According to sources, the incident was reported at Kothalbari area in Goalpara’s Sutarpara where the body was put inside a sack and buried in soil.

The deceased has been identified Arjina Begum who is suspected to have been killed by her husband.

Arjina’s family members alleged that the murder was premeditated by her husband, Mohibul Islam.

It has come to the fore that Arjina was missing since last Saturday which led her family members to lodge a missing report at the police station.

Arjina’s family filed an FIR against Mohibul’s family in connection with her death.

Based on the complaint filed, the police apprehended Mohibul’s family members for questioning during which the entire matter came to light.

Last month, the body of a woman was recovered from the premises of a house at Dimoruguri Kesa Ali lane.

According to locals, the woman was believed to have been killed by her husband identified as Narayan Das.

After being informed about the incident, the Nagaon Police and the district magistrate arrived at the spot and exhumed the woman’s body.

The locals had claimed that Narayan was an e-rickshaw driver.

Meanwhile, the police said, “Some locals saw the toes of the buried woman sticking out of the soil. They then informed us. The locals said that the deceased woman is Momi Das, the wife of a man named Narayan Das. However, we do not have any picture of the lady.”

“The local people also told us that the duo has been living here since many years. Narayan was an e-rickshaw driver and he usually entered into quarrel with his wife. We have exhumed the body of the woman and will send it for post-mortem,” the police further added.