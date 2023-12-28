Guwahati: Security Forces Recover Stolen Goods In Joint Op; 7 Held

Guwahati police and Special Operations Group (SOG) on Wednesday night carried out a successful coordinated operation in Gorchuk area, resulting in the recovery of a substantial amount of stolen goods including items reportedly used in a local temple.
Among the recovered items are a rickshaw battery, new blackboards from a school, and also a vehicle tire, sources informed, adding that the items were recovered from the possession of an individual identified as Mafidul Islam.
The recovered materials are believed to be linked to multiple thefts in the city.
Notably, seven suspects involved in various thefts have been apprehended by the police. The detainees have been identified as Muslimuddin, Hasen Ali, Abdul Haque, Golam Hussain, Sanidul Islam, Rajabul Islam, and Kasem Ali.
Notably, several other objectionable items linking to their thieving activities have also been recovered in the operation.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.