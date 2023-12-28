Assam: Woman’s Mysterious Death Sparks Murder Suspicions from Family

A woman’s lifeless body was discovered under mysterious circumstances at Dakshin Mohanpur in Assam's Cachar district on Thursday.
Identified as Inara Begum, the victim was found hanging at her house, as per the reports.
At first, the neighbors believed it to be an act of suicide but her paternal family had something different to say. According to them, it was a pre-planned murder swiftly orchestrated by her husband, Nurul Islam.
Reportedly, Inara Begum had been constantly enduring physical and mental abuse by her husband since their marriage.
A commotion had started as the neighbours gathered around. The atmosphere became more sombre with the arrival of Inara Begum’s family.
Police promptly arrived at the scene after they were informed about the incident and retrieve the body.
Inara Begum’s father’s family has filed a report accusing Nurul and his whole family of four. Police has started investigating but they haven’t been able to arrest the accused.