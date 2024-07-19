Guwahati: Security Guard Held For Sexually Assaulting Girl Child

A private security guard was apprehended in Guwahati on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl child. The alleged crime had taken place a week ago, officials said.
Chandmari Police nabbed Lohit Thakuria, accused of sexually assaulting a girl child in Guwahati's Bamunimaidam. The police said that he worked as a security guard under a private security company named 'Eagle Eye'.
The accused has been taken into custody and the police are questioning him regarding the crime. He will be duly processed as per the law, officials informed.
Earlier in June, Guwahati police arrested an elderly man for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl. Sources revealed that the accused was apprehended from the Fatasil Ambari area after a complaint was lodged against him by the victim’s family.