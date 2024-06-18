Life Imprisonment for Father Convicted of Raping Daughter, Assam POCSO Court Rules

The Kamrup district special POCSO court has sentenced one Kanchan Mahato to life imprisonment for raping his daughter.
Convicted under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code, Mahato has also been fined Rs 10,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional six months of imprisonment, the court said.
In another case earlier today, a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court in Assam's Kokrajhar sentenced Assam Police jawan Banjit Das to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl.
The case dates back to 2021, when Das committed the crime.