Guwahati: Senior DC Office Employee Arrested In Fraud Case

The senior assistant registrar at the office of the district commissioner in Guwahati was on Thursday arrested by crime branch following a raid at his residence.
According to the reports, the Kharguli residence of Nitul Das, a senior assistant registrar at the DC office, was raided by the crime branch today.
After the raids, Nitul Das was arrested by the officials from his office, reports stated.
The reports claimed that several incriminating documents were recovered during the raid at his home along with approximately Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and several land related documents.
Moreover, multiple fake seals, a TI book and a volume registration book. The raid was carried out based on a complaint filed with the cyber cell after which his frauds came to the fore.
He was allegedly a part of a massive racket that carried out these fraudulent activities. He had conned several people and raked in the money through online means.
Officials informed that he was involved in registering someone's land in the name of others. Meanwhile, a DTP operator at the DC office was also arrested previously in connection with the matter.
The DTP operator, identified as Dhrubajyoti Barman had been arrested after the arrest of advocate Mainul Hoque in the same case.