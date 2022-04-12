Guwahati: Several Country Liquor Dens Busted in Fancy Bazar

In an operation against busting country liquor dens, a total of 20 litres of such liquor has been destroyed. The operation was carried out by the Fancy Bazar police under the leadership Officer in-charge Priyabrat Gogoi.

The operation was carried out near the railway track from Fancy Bazar to Athgaon area in Guwahati. During the operation, police also evicted several liquor dens.

Notably, the railway police also carried operations in the area several times but the liquor dens are again illegally formed. It may also be mentioned that many illegal works take place in the area but police failed to completely control such situation for which these works continue to take place.

According to locals residing in the area, police conduct operations in the areas but no fruitful results were found. Police carries out eviction very frequently but after 2-3 days or after a week, such incidents take place again because no strict action have been taken by the police other than to evict and destroy the liquor.

