Education Ministry Seeks Report On JNU Violence Incident

The Ministry of education on Monday sought a report from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) regarding the clash between groups of students that took place at the university campus on Ram Navami on April 10.

A clash had broken out between two groups of students – left activists and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members.

The ministry took note of the incident in JNU campus and asked the administration to submit details of the entire incident, reported ANI.