Education Ministry Seeks Report On JNU Violence Incident

The Ministry of education on Monday sought a report from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) regarding the clash between groups of students that took place at the university campus on Ram Navami on April 10.
A clash had broken out between two groups of students – left activists and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members.
The ministry took note of the incident in JNU campus and asked the administration to submit details of the entire incident, reported ANI.
Delhi Police had registered an FIR yesterday against unidentified people in the matter which resulted in six students sustaining injuries.
Meanwhile, JNU administration has said that no form of violence in the campus will be tolerated and warned the students from getting involved in anything that disturbs peace and harmony on campus.
A scuffle between the two groups of students had broken out on Sunday at JNU allegedly over serving non-veg food during Ram Navami. Police had registered a case on Monday under sections 323, 341, 509, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).