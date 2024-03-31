Guwahati: Severe Flooding Ravages LGBI Airport, Travelers Stranded

Severe flooding struck Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on March 31, causing chaos and leaving passengers stranded.
This major airport, crucial for Northeast India's connectivity and often visited by VVIPs such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, faced significant damage due to heavy rains.
The deluge resulted in cracked ceilings, broken roofs, and ankle-deep water inside the terminal, prompting travelers to express frustration and concern over their disrupted travel plans.
Despite the efforts of airport personnel, the flooding persisted, with water pouring in from unidentified sources.
The incident is particularly alarming as it comes ahead of an upcoming IPL match scheduled to be held in Guwahati, highlighting the unexpected and concerning nature of the flooding.