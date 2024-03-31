Storm Wreaks Havoc Across Assam, Lightning Kills Man in Karbi Anglong

Assam reels from a series of heart-wrenching events as lightning strikes and severe storms wreak havoc across the state on March 31 leaving behind a trail of tragedy and destruction.
In Kheroni village, West Karbi Anglong, a teenager's life is tragically cut short as Pintu Chauhan(18), falls victim to a fatal lightning strike. While tending to their cattle in the fields, locals witnessed the unforgiving force of nature claim Pintu's life, leaving him with severe burns.
Meanwhile, in Cachar, a group of tea workers, including women, faced a similarly cruel fate as they were struck by lightning amidst their labor in the tea gardens. The sudden strike left them gravely injured, with one fighting for his life in critical condition. All injured workers are now under the care of Silchar Medical College.
Adding to the anguish, a severe storm unleashed its fury upon Jorhat district, inflicting widespread damage to homes, villages, and public infrastructure. Families found themselves displaced, and crucial documents belonging to students were lost to the relentless winds. Religious ceremonies and community events suffered extensive damage, compounding the anguish felt by the affected populace.
The impact of these calamities extends beyond Jorhat, with other districts of Assam grappling with the aftermath of the destructive storms.