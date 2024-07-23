Guwahati: Sexual Predator Held For Blackmailing Woman

A sexual predator landed in the net of Dispur Police for allegedly harassing a woman both sexually and mentally, according to the police on Tuesday.
The accused, identified as Shahid Ali, was caught by the police in Guwahati's Supermarket area. He is a resident of Barpeta, officials informed.
According to the police, the modus operandi of the accused was to introduce himself as unmarried and coerce women to enter into sexual relations with him.
However, the police has uncovered that not only is Ali married, he also has two children from his marriage.
The police said that the accused Ali introduced himself as an unmarried man to the victim woman, a resident of Dibrugarh. Later he acquired objectionable videos of the woman which he used to blackmail and extort money from her.
The police were assisted in the capture by an organization called Sanatani Bhumiputra Mancha. He has been processed for further legal action as per the provisions of the law, the police added.