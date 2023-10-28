"Hit Him With Sandals..." Golaghat Woman Who Caught Sexual Predator

I could not control myself and hit him with my sandals. Later, other women also joined me in slapping and hitting him. Like me, they had also witnessed what he was up to for a long time, said a woman accusing a youth of trying to rape two female attendants at a Golaghat hospital in Assam.
The woman told Pratidin Time that she was present at the male ward of Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital in Golaghat where the accused was inappropriately touching the two women, who were asleep at the time.
She said, "The women were attendants to patients admitted at the ward. The incident took place at around 9:30 to 10 pm at night. Both of them were asleep when I noticed that this man was touching them inappropriately. I could see in his eyes that he had bad intentions."
"I could not control myself and hit him with my sandals. The commotion woke several people around. Thereafter, more women joined me in hitting him. They said that they had been noticing him for a long time," the woman added.
Meanwhile, the accused youth was identified as one Jayanta Thengal, a resident of Bongaon near Merapani town in Golaghat.
After getting a thrashing at the hands of the women at the hospital, the accused Thengal was handed over to the police, the woman further informed.
Meanwhile, the women also came forward to register their anguish at the incident, saying that even the attendants to patients are not safe within the four walls of an infirmary.