Guwahati Shocker: Infant Found Dead In Garbage Dumpster

In a heartbreaking incident at the Kumarpara region of Guwahati city, a newborn baby was found abandoned inside a dumpster by locals on Tuesday.
At the moment, it is being suspected that the cruel parents of the newborn left it in the garbage dump. The matter only came to the fore when the locals witnessed a dog pulling the baby from the dumpster.
It is still unclear as to who is behind the shocking incident and when the baby was thrown in the garbage dump. An investigation into the matter will bring forth more details.
Meanwhile, the shocked and angered public called the Bharalumukh Police in Guwahati and informed them about the incident.
More details are yet to emerge and the story will update as and when they arrive.