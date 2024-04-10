Guwahati Shocker: Woman Hacked In Gandhibasti, Rushed To Hospital

On the eve of Eid, a shocking incident marred the celebratory mood as a murder attempt on a woman left her critically wounded and hospitalised in Guwahati on Wednesday.
The incident was reported from Guwahati's Gandhibasti locality where the woman was found bleeding and immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Her condition remains unknown at the moment, however, sources said the chances of her survival are sadly low.
According to the reports, the woman was attacked by a man with a sharp weapon, who tried to hack her to death and left her bleeding on the road.
The motive behind the attempted murder has not surfaced yet. Local police from the Chandmari Police Station reached the site after receiving information of the incident.
They have identified one Ibrahim as the culprit based on initial canvassing of the area as several local residents mentioned their suspicions of his hand behind the murder attempt.
According to the locals, the accused had a relations with the victim and she had previously mentioned his name before the attack on her life.
Meanwhile, the victim woman was identified as Shabira Begum. She was rushed to GMCH where doctors are yet to confirm her condition, sources said.
A probe has been launched into the case and more details are awaited as of now.