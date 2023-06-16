Guwahati: Sikha Sarma Detained For FB Post On Deceased BJP Leader Jonali Nath

Sarma was detained following a letter by the Assam State Commission for Women to the office of the Director General of Police (DGP). The letter stated that Sarma's post was "character assassination of the deceased which is deragotary, humlitating, degrading not only for women but also for a civilized society."

"The Women Commission condemns such acts," the letter added.

The Commission has hence urged the authorities conduct an enquiry into the matter and take necessary steps as per law and submit a report within three days.