Prime Accused in BJP Leader Jonali Nath's Death Case Misleads CID Assam

In a significant turn of events, the prime accused in the death of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is found to have misled the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Assam.
The confessions made by the prime accused, Hasanur Islam, were found to be false as a piece of wood with bloodstains on it was recovered from the residence of the accused which is suspected to be the murder weapon used to kill the BJP leader, Jonali Nath, sources informed.
The police have seized the suspected murder weapon and sent it for testing.
Notably, Hasanur Islam confessed to the CID during questioning that he was in an illicit relationship with the deceased BJP leader.
While addressing a press conference, IGP CID Debaraj Upadhyaya said, “The accused has confessed that he killed the woman and dumped her body on the National Highway on Sunday night. The victim had an illicit relationship with the accused for the past two years and was supposed to get married to another woman. To discuss on this and their relationship, the victim had expressed her wiliness to meet with him once. Accordingly, he visited her and they met inside a car. There was a heated argument between the two, after which the accused beat her roughly on the neck, then grabbed her with his bare hands and strangled her to death. The same has been confirmed by the forensic doctors.”
Hours after the press conference, the husband of Jonali Nath filed a case against the IGP over his remarks.
The husband of Jonali Nath, identified as Chandra Kumar Nath, filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Matia Police Station over the remarks made by IGP Debraj Upadhyaya stating that the deceased had an illicit relationship with the accused.