Guwahati: Siksha Setu Axom Portal Launched

The ‘Siksha Setu Axom’ portal was formally launched at an event attended by the Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu in Guwahati on Monday.

As per reports, the portal launch event took place at Kahilipara in Guwahati today. The portal has been initiated to capture all details regarding schools including information of the staff as well as those of the students.

Meanwhile, following the launch of the Siksha Setu Axom portal, the state will witness ‘School Profile Updation Week’ during which all information will be uploaded on the portal.

Speaking at the event, Ranoj Pegu said, “With the help of this portal, we are looking to take things forward in terms of revamping the education sector.”

Taking to Twitter, Ranoj Pegu had written, “From April 24-30, 2023 we will be observing the School Profile Updation Week, wherein 360 degree information on schools will be uploaded in the Siksha Setu Asom Portal.”

“Hence, requesting Principals/Headmasters/Headmistress of elementary & secondary schools to upload the relevant details in the portal,” he added.