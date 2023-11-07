Guwahati: Six Books Released During 40th Anniversary of Purbanchal Prakash

Guwahati News

Four eminent personalities were also felicitated during the event.
Six books were released on Tuesday during an event organised by Purbanchal Prakash at Cotton Alumni House in Guwahati's Pan Bazar on the occasion of 40-year anniversary of the publishing house.

The event was organised at 3.30 pm this afternoon where the following books were released:

  1. Santosh Kumar Karmakar: Shristi Aru Byakti

  2. Asomiya Kobitar Itibriti (Pratham Khanda)

  3. Natun Kobita

  4. Xomoyor Xekhot

  5. Aparupa Andaman

  6. O’ Mur Apunar Dekh

Furthermore, four eminent personalities were also felicitated during the event. The personalities included Nirupana Borgohain, Dr Pradipjyoti Mahanta, Pulen Borkotoky and Rabendra Kumar Das.

Cotton University

