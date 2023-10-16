New Book "Abhijukta Bicharak Rajkhowa" Chronicles Sensational Dhubri Murders of the 1970s

In a literary endeavor that delves into the sinister underbelly of crime and justice, Emon Books and Monikut Publications present "Abhijukta Bicharak Rajkhowa," a riveting book that explores the sensational murders that shook Dhubri during the early 1970s. This meticulously compiled work features a series of insightful articles authored by distinguished novelist, short story writer, and journalist, late Nirode Chaudhury.
The book takes the readers into the chilling labyrinth of retired Session Judge Upen Rajkhowa’s mind who had butchered his entire family in cold blood. It is a captivating literary documentation that examines the harrowing murders that transpired in the Dhubri region, painting a vivid picture of the socio-political landscape and the legal intricacies surrounding the cases.
Nirode Chaudhury took a bunch of disparate and seemingly unrelated clues and weaved a compelling narrative that took Assam by storm. Those writings not only talked about the events leading to the murders, but is also a deep psychological study of Justice Rajkhowa. These articles were first of its kind in Assam’s journalistic history, and brought about the dawn of investigative journalism in the state.
A prominent literary personality of Assam, Late Chandra Prasad Saikia, remarked “Nirode did with the Rajkhowa murders, what Shakespeare did with Hamlet. He took a gruesome murder and converted it into literature.”
“Abhijukta Bicharak Rajkhowa” edited by Dr Indira Chaudhury includes many section that had previously remained unpublished. Taken from Nirode Chaudhury’s personal diaries, those random notes and scribble, not only reveal the painstaking research done by him but also shed new light on the whole incident. The book is a comprehensives account of an incident that hadn’t seen any precedent till now.
The endeavor by Emon Books and Monikut Publications has resulted in a masterfully crafted book that promises to engage readers, historians, and true-crime enthusiasts alike.
