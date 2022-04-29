Guwahati: Skyrocketing Prices of Mustard Oil Puts People in Dilemma

The soaring prices of essential commodities have left the people in utter dismay. As the Eid is round the corner, the price of mustard oil in Guwahati along with the rest of the country witnessed an abnormal rise.

Notably, the record rise in mustard oil prices ranges from Rs. 5 to Rs. 35 has again once again put the people in dilemma.

As per market reports, the Sunflower brand of mustard oil rose to Rs. 20 per litre, Dhara brand of mustard oil rose to Rs. 15 per litre, Gokul brand of mustard oil rose to Rs. 10 per litre while Anupam and Engine brand of mustard oil rose to Rs. 6 per litre respectively.

Speaking to the media, one of the retailers said that 3-4 days ago, the price of ordinary Mustard oil per litre was Rs. 142, however, today it stands at Rs 148 at the wholesale rate. Further, he added that the price of mustard oil has gone up by Rs. 7-8 while for refined oil, the price went up by Rs. 5 respectively.

Reacting to the ongoing crisis of mustard oil a customer said, "Yesterday, I bought a litre of mustard oil for Rs. 150 but today it's Rs. 160, just see the difference in one day."

"It's Eid time and if the price of commodities shoots up like this then you only tell me how can we celebrate or even invite people to our home," he added.

With Indonesia banning palm oil, the chances of palm oil prices closing the gap between sunflower and other soya oil prices is now a reality.

Indonesia exports 50% palm oil to India and now that the export of palm oil has been banned, the price of oil shoots up.

However, the food and civil supplies department is unable to control the prices of mustard oil for which people are now in dismay during the festive season.

