Assam: Drugs Worth Crores of Rupees Seized from Various Parts, 9 Held

Operation against drugs by Assam Police continued unabated in the state leading to major busts of drugs dens and seizure of huge amount of drugs from several parts of the state.

In recent cases, police seized drugs from Jagiroad, Maligaon and Mukalmua on April 29.

In Jagiroad, police seized drugs worth Rs. 5 crores and also apprehended three drug peddlers. The drugs were being carried in a truck from Manipur. The drug peddlers apprehended are Bashir Khan and Altaf Khan who hail from Manipur and Jahirul from Guwahati.

Police also seized two trucks bearing registration number NL-01K-9543 and NL-01N-5480 and also seized a Autovan with registration number AS-01KC-5660.

In another incident, in an operation launched at Maligaon and Jalukbari, police seized drugs from several areas. Police seized 71 containers of drugs, cash and two scooty.

Four persons have been apprehended in connection to it namely- Farman Ali, Hussain Ali, Zakir Ali and Dipak Das.

Police informed that these four persons have been selling drugs in these areas since long.

Meanwhile, in another case, two drug peddlers have been arrested with drugs, cash and mobile phones.

